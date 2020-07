TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A big country star will take the stage on Saturday.

Blake Shelton will be on the big screen at the Moonlight Drive-In Theater.

It is part of the Encore Drive-In Nights Series.

The show is set for Saturday night. Special guests include Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins.

You can still get tickets for the concert on Ticketmaster.