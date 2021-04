TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A country artist is making his way to the Wabash Valley.

On Wednesday, The Mill announced that Riley Green would take the stage this summer.

The concert will take place on Thursday, June 17th at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 30th.

Riley Green will be the second artist to perform at The Mill. The first is Nelly on June 5.