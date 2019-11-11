TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sycamore Country Club in Terre Haute honored veterans on Monday.
The club hosted its annual Veterans Day program and dinner.
More than 100 club members turned out to the celebration. Several veterans of all ages were honored.
Related Content
- Country club honors veterans during ceremony
- Brick placement ceremony honors local veterans
- Students at South Vermillion honor veterans in ceremony
- Bricks honoring local veterans
- Organization honors Clinton veterans
- Two judges honored at a special ceremony
- Ex-Sen. Lugar honored at Indianapolis ceremony
- Calcutta memorial service honors veterans
- Local elementary school honors veterans
- Country club reveals life-sized gingerbread house
Scroll for more content...