Country club diners receive a musical treat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People at the Country Club of Terre Haute received quite the treat.
The Terre Haute Symphony League presented April in Paris.
Diners received a special brunch.
Terre Haute North High School students also performed music from an upcoming production of Les Miserables.
Organizers called the event a festive way to celebrate spring.
Performances for Les Miserables begin on May 2nd.
