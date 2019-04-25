Clear

Country club diners receive a musical treat

People at the Country Club of Terre Haute received quite the treat.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 6:46 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People at the Country Club of Terre Haute received quite the treat.

The Terre Haute Symphony League presented April in Paris.

Diners received a special brunch.

Terre Haute North High School students also performed music from an upcoming production of Les Miserables.

Organizers called the event a festive way to celebrate spring.

Performances for Les Miserables begin on May 2nd.

