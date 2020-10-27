Country Legend J.T. Corenflos dies at 56

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Country music icon J.T. Corenflos died at 56 years old.

The Terre Haute native some consider a country music legend is being remembered by the world, and some in the Wabash Valley.

"He was just a sweet soul and just one of those people you just fell in love with the first time you were ever around him," said Marc Rogers, a long time friend to Corenflos. He told News 10 the two met in Terre Haute in the 1980s.

Rogers, who already had a name for himself lived in Nashville.

"I introduced him to everybody I knew and sure enough the next week he actually made his debut on the Grand Opera with Jean Shephard," said Rogers.

He never looked back. Corenflos would go on to have nearly 75 #1 top hits on the Billboard Country Music list.

We also the chance to speak with one of his close friends Bob Grohovsky, a lifelong friend and business partner. The two also grew up together in Terre Haute.

Grohovsky said there's no doubt, Corenflos was the kindest soul he knew.

"The thing that was so special about J.T., his guitar playing was special, who he was is what made that guitar playing even more special. It was fun to watch and fun to see and very heartwarming to see someone at that level of their career continuing to give back," said Grohovsky.

Corenflos died on Saturday after a long battle with lung cancer.

But with all his fame, he never forgot about where he came from, where he started.

"He was so loved by people and that's something when someone has that kind of success and you see that that's the whole package that's what made him so special," said Rogers.

The family is still sorting out funeral arrangements.