Counting down the days - Veterans anticipate the opening of the new Terre Haute VA Clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As we first told you back in August, a new Veteran's Clinic is opening this fall.

It's located at 5080 East Bill Farr Drive.

News 10 spoke to Donald Albright -- a veteran who is counting down the days until the clinic opens its' doors!

Albright served from January of 1967 to November of 1970.

He tells News 10 he's been waiting for a local facility like this for various reasons -- the first one being its resources.

"Very excited because Terre Haute Out-Patient can only do so much...they're limited to what they can do, and they're limited to the number of veterans they can see."

The clinic is 46,000 square feet, and will serve 10,000 veterans!

It will provide primary care and mental health resources under the same roof!

Right now, Albright has appointments all over the state.

"One in Terre Haute, and I think 7 or 8 follows in Indy."

That brings Albirght to his 2nd reason -- efficiency.

"This is going to really make a big difference...especially on travel time...like for me its a 150 mile round trip to indy."

He tells News 10 that those 150 mile round trips are especially long during the winter months.

"The weather could be snow, ice whatever and you're scheudled. You hate to cancel because sometimes when you cancel there are so many veterans to see, it puts you way back. "

Albirght has a message for any veterans who are on the fence of recieving care,

"There's a lot of them that are weary of the VA because of the stories...there are always horror stories everywhere you go, but they are actually there to help you. A lot of it depends on your attitude too...you know."

The clinic does not have a set opening date yet, due to being victims of the supply chain.

However, they still plan on opeing their doors later this fall.

Click here to find out if you're eligible for the new clinic's services.

You can also call 877-222-8387.