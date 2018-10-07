Local counties are coming together to boost west central Indiana

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- Counties in the area are coming together to boost West Central Indiana.

West Central Indiana 2025 is a new initiative. The group unveiled their branding plan that featured their website and social media accounts Thursday.

The plan focuses on regionalism, and lets communities come together to solve problems.

The counties can collaborate on funding, business growth and more.

The six counties in the region include: Vigo, Vermillion, Sullivan, Parke, Putnam and Clay.