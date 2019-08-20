Clear
Council on Domestic Abuse temporarily suspends residential services

CODA hopes to raise $150,000 to restore its full residential services. The agency is launching a social media campaign to explain why CODA services are necessary, using the hashtag #CommunityForCODA.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 10:12 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:27 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (Press Release) - The Council on Domestic Abuse, Inc. will temporarily suspend their residential services for survivors of domestic violence, effective September 14.

"We are deeply saddened to make this decision," said Sarah Campbell, CODA’s executive director. “However, we needed to be proactive in addressing CODA’s current financial concerns before we had to suspend all services to our community.”

The administrative staff cites long delays in contract reimbursements from state-awarded grants as well as increasing operating costs unable to be covered by grants as the main reasons for the closure.

In order to streamline services and reduce costs even further, CODA will move its administrative offices into its current residential facility. Advocates will continue to be available to assist survivors who need to find safe housing. The agency will also continue to offer all non-residential services Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 8 pm, including counseling, medical assistance, transportation, referrals for job training and education, and legal services.

“If just 1,000 people commit to raising $150, we would be able to reach our goal,” said Campbell. “We are counting on our community to help provide a safe environment, available around the clock, for survivors of domestic violence and assault.”

If you need help with a domestic violence situation in the Terre Haute area, please call 800-566-CODA between the hours of 8 am and 8 pm. Outside of those hours, the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence offers a 24-hour statewide hotline at 1-800-332-7485. If you would like to make a donation, please visit codaterrehaute.org.

