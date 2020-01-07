Could a reconfiguration be in the future for Southwest School Corporation?

CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Parents of Carlisle middle school got a letter in the mail in early December from their superintendent. It said he wanted to show them what a reconfiguration of Carlisle and Sullivan middle schools would look like.

Hundreds of people filled the Carlisle gym. Dozens of parents, students, and teachers spoke their minds.

"This school is so important not just for what they do but for the community and the family," one parent said through tear-filled eyes.

All to show the southwest school corporation how much Carlisle middle school means to them.

"This is a really passionate community and this is a really hard topic," Lesley Bright, a teacher at Carlisle said.

According to the letter sent to parents, this all came about after superintendent Chris Stitzle met with the Carlisle student council. He said they have consistently shared their concern for limited course offerings at Carlisle middle school.

But Tuesday night, the student council president stood up and said they may have expressed that, but they didn't mean they wanted to leave Carlisle!

Stitzle said even though they are having this discussion right now nothing has been decided when it comes to the future of the schools.

"You know it's one of those things if we come in and everybody says 'yeah it's a great idea lets do it' then maybe we move a little faster," Stitzle said. "They gave us a lot of ideas to think about and that's what we're going to do. We're going to think about them."

Stitzel said there is no timeline and he doesn't know what the future looks like. But, this is not a financial issue. He told us the corporation is in good financial standing as of right now. We will continue to follow this story for you and bring you updates.