Could a new clinic be on the way to West Terre Haute?

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A much-needed service could be on the way to West Terre Haute.

Vigo County Commissioners heard plans to bring a pharmacy-clinic to town.

Providence Housing Corporation and Valley Professionals Health Care Center are behind the proposal.

Commissioner Brad Anderson said county money, already given to Sisters of Providence, would serve as start-up money for the project.

In order for this to happen, Anderson said it must pass through the council and the budget committee.