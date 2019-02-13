Costly repairs leaves local monastery in need of donations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Costly repairs at a local monastery has leaders asking for your help.

The bell tower sits at the Carmelite Monastery in Terre Haute.

That's where the historic bells have rang for the last 50 years.

With time, pieces of the tower have deteriorated, totaling to about $450,000 in repairs.

"We have sent out, the last two years, an appeal to our friends and they have been very generous," said Mother Ann Brackmann, Prioress, "We don't have the full amount, but if it means we have to take out a loan, then we will."

If you're interested in donating, you can contact Carmelite Monastery by phone: 812-299-1410, email: carmelth@heartsawake.org or in person 59 Allendale, Terre Haute, IN 47802. You can also visit their website.