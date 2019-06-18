Cost and location still hot topics during new Vigo County jail discussions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Designs for a new Vigo County jail are close to being finished, but leaders are still working on bids and waiting on final approval for its location.

In the meantime, taxpayers are still concerned about project costs.

The concerns took center stage at Tuesday's commissioner meeting.

Leaders feel that the new jail design will prove efficient in the long run.

Commissioners say they've made cuts and additions to accommodate the courts and the taxpayers.

Some are still comparing costs from a presentation in May.

That's when a county councilman brought in a Michigan sheriff to weigh-in on a building in a low-cost jail.

"It was just a ploy...it does confuse people. We have a sheriff here. He's the one that's going to be running this jail...not Saginaw, Michigan," Commissioner Brad Anderson said.

During May's presentation, the Michigan sheriff talked about the jail design in Saginaw.