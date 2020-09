TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Coroner's Office released the name of the person who was found dead at a house on 4th Avenue.

Dr. Susan Amos identified her as 35-year-old Kacie Hartbank.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said officers found her unresponsive around 3 pm on Tuesday.

This was on the 2000 block of 4th Avenue.

Dr. Amos said the cause and manner of Hartbank's death remain under investigation.