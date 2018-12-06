Clear

Coroner ID’s Indiana boy killed in school bus crash

A coroner has identified an Indiana boy who was killed when a flatbed truck collided with a school bus carrying students on a field trip.

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 12:35 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

ARGOS, Ind. (AP) — A coroner has identified an Indiana boy who was killed when a flatbed truck collided with a school bus carrying students on a field trip.

Marshall County Coroner John Grolich says 13-year-old Owen Abbott of Winimac was pronounced dead at the scene after the truck rear-ended the bus on Wednesday about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of South Bend. An autopsy is planned for Thursday.

The bus was carrying 38 students and three chaperones from the Eastern Pulaski school district to see a Christmas musical.

Investigators say the bus had stopped at a rail crossing and was beginning to accelerate when it was hit from behind by the truck.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner says prosecutors will review crash investigators’ final report to determine if the truck’s driver will face charges.

A 14-year-old boy injured in the crash was released from a hospital Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 29°
Wintry mix developing; turning colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Service of Lessons and Carols, St. St. Stephen's Episcopal Church

Image

Where should a Vigo County jail be located? The question remains

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Rain and snow, then rain, then rain and snow again. High: 37°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Marines sort toys for Toys for Tots

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Parent Meeting

Image

Wednesday night area planning meeting

Image

ISU women

Image

ISU men

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder