Coronavirus-related death toll in Illinois climbs by 157

CHICAGO (AP) — The one-day death toll from the coronavirus pandemic climbed by 157 in Illinois and another 7,201 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases have been reported, the state’s health department announced Friday.

In a news release, the Illinois Department of Public Health said the latest one-day totals bring the number of deaths since the pandemic began in 2020 to 16,647 and the number of cases climbing to 970,590.

With the last totals of 2020 counted, Illinois had for the year more COVID-19-related deaths than all but five states in the nation. According to the Chicago Tribune, only Texas, New York, California, Florida and New Jersey had more deaths. And, the paper reported that the state’s total mean there has been one coronavirus-related death for every 711 Illinois residents.

Also, since the first virus claimed the first victim in the state on March 16, an average of 57 people have died with the virus each day, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.