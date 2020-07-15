Coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on photographers

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Capturing life's special moments, but many of those moments have been put on hold, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's been no business. No spring sports. No prom. Nothing. Sometimes I'll have like a special in the spring. No Mother's Day photos. No Father's Day photos. No weddings at all, and probably not until next year," said Elizabeth McConchie

McConchie is the owner of Studio E Photography in Marshall, Illinois.

While this is typically a busy time in the photography world, McConchie said her business has come to a halt.

"People are afraid, and I can understand that. With the rates of COVID rising everywhere. This is a luxury service. They don't have to have it," said McConchie.

As of now, McConchie said she has no upcoming shoots planned.

She hopes things will pick up in time for senior pictures in the fall, but with things changing everyday, that too is up in the air.

"I'll probably do just outdoor sessions at first, especially for seniors. Sometimes they want to have an indoor session, and I would do those later on. I don't really want to do things in close contact with anyone, because you never know what's going to happen with this virus," said McConchie.

While business has been slow, McConchie hasn't wasted any time putting her down time to good use.

"I haven't been idle this whole time. I've tried to improve my skill set by taking online seminars, and do some marketing with past clients," said McConchie.

McConchie said now it's just taking things day by day.