Coronavirus impacts 4H at the Vigo County Fair

At the Vigo County Fair, 4H shows will not be open to the public, but instead, they will be live streamed.

Posted: Jul 12, 2020 5:30 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Fair is underway in Terre Haute.

Changes have been made due to the coronavirus.

This year, 4H looks a bit different.

None of the animals will be moved into the barns until all food vendors have left.

The 4H shows will not be open to the public.

Instead, the shows will be lived streamed.

Face masks are required when people cannot social distance.

"It kind of sucks that there's not any rides, and the animals can't be here, and there's a lot less days, but it's happening," said Chase Meadors.

Animals will be rotated in and out through the week.

They will start with showing sheep on Monday.

