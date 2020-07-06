Coronavirus coverage, what we're keeping an eye on this week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- After what appeared to be a slowing of the Coronavirus in the United States, the virus appears to be coming back with vengeance.

There are several things we'll be keeping an eye on this week related to COVID-19.

Let's start with this past weekend.

Health officials are concerned that the 4th of July weekend will be a repeat of memorial day weekend.

You may remember, that's when hundreds of people hit the beaches and got together for celebrations...while not social distancing or wearing masks.

Here in Indiana, health officials will be monitoring the numbers carefully, that's after the state slowed down re-opening.

Hoosiers have now entered phase 4.5 instead of the planned stage 5 re-opening.

This means restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues will stay at stage 4 capacity for the time being.

However, fair and festivals will be allowed to open as they normally would have under stage 5.

As a reminder, starting Thursday, Indianapolis residents must wear a face mask in all indoor public places.

On a brighter note, as of Monday, student-athletes and coaches have something to look forward to.

On Friday the Indiana Department of Education released a 38-page memo, outlining the state's guidelines for schools to re-open in the fall.

The document includes a detailed outline for how school sports and extra-curricular activities may resume.

The memo suggests a three-phase approach to resuming athletic activities.

Meanwhile, over in Illinois, a Republican judge ruled in favor of Republic State Representative, Darren Bailey.

Bailey had filed a lawsuit against Governor J.B. Pritzker stating it went beyond authority when he extended the state's stay-at-home order.

Bailey says the ruling means businesses can return to normal right away.

The administration plans to fight the judge's decision.

We will continue to follow developments in the ruling.