Coronavirus concerns impact Wabash Valley as stores start selling out of masks, hand sanitizer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fear about the coronavirus isn't just hitting in the United States - it's also starting to impact the Wabash Valley.

That's as there's been an increase in demand for certain products.

JR Pharmacy in Terre Haute reports that the store is currently out of face masks. Pharmacy staff says there's been an increase in demand over the past few weeks. They went onto say they're not sure when they will be able to receive another shipment.

LINK | COVID-19 OUTBREAK MAP

At Baesler's Market, the staff there told us they are selling more cleaning supplies.

"We have been selling more cleaners, like Lysol wipes and hand sanitizer - which we are out of. We are ordering those things more heavily than we normally do. I'm sure it's partly due to the coronavirus, but also it is flu season and people should. be using those things anyways," Kristine O'Hare, from Baesler's told us.

If you are not ill, the CDC says you shouldn't wear a face mask.