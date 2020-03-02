Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Coronavirus concerns impact Wabash Valley as stores start selling out of masks, hand sanitizer

Fear about the coronavirus isn't just hitting in the United States - it's also starting to impact the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 3:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fear about the coronavirus isn't just hitting in the United States - it's also starting to impact the Wabash Valley.

That's as there's been an increase in demand for certain products.

JR Pharmacy in Terre Haute reports that the store is currently out of face masks. Pharmacy staff says there's been an increase in demand over the past few weeks. They went onto say they're not sure when they will be able to receive another shipment.

LINK | COVID-19 OUTBREAK MAP

At Baesler's Market, the staff there told us they are selling more cleaning supplies.

"We have been selling more cleaners, like Lysol wipes and hand sanitizer - which we are out of. We are ordering those things more heavily than we normally do. I'm sure it's partly due to the coronavirus, but also it is flu season and people should. be using those things anyways," Kristine O'Hare, from Baesler's told us.

If you are not ill, the CDC says you shouldn't wear a face mask.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Casey
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Rainy morning with warm air.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Check N Change Spring Forward on Sunday

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Colon cancer awareness month

Image

Monday Morning Weather Update

Image

GBB Loogootee Breaks Record

Image

GBB Linton four records

Image

MBB ISU 3rd seed

Image

Maple Sugarin' Days

Image

Work continues on Irishman Bridge

Image

Man guides vet on walk through state

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1