Coronavirus Vs Influenza: Which is more likely to infect you?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- We're still learning more about the Coronavirus otherwise known as Covid-19.

According to the CDC's website, there are 12 confirmed travel-related cases and 2 confirmed person-to-person cases in the United States.

Many of you at home may be asking yourself these questions: What is this virus? How does it spread? Should I be worried? Here's what we learned.

Doctors believe the virus originated from bats and it's to be considered a respiratory illness that started in Wuhan, China.

It spreads by contact, which means you can contract it by being about 6 feet from someone else. You can become infected through droplets.. such as coughs and sneezes.

You may also be asking yourself: If I ordered something online from China can I get the virus? The answer is that it's highly unlikely.

According to the CDC, with air temperatures and exposure, its chances of spreading through objects like packages are low.

News 10 spoke with Dr. Bolinger, the Chief Medical Officer at Union Hospital to get a better understanding of the virus.

"The reality is we don't want people to panic about it because your chances of contracting it are very low at this point in the United States and chances of contracting the flu and being sick from that is a lot higher and remember the flu can be a deadly disease too," Bolinger said.

February is still considered peak season for the flu and hospital like Union, are still under flu-restrictions.

Bolinger tells us it's important to keep an eye on the Coronavirus, however, in the meantime, t's more beneficial to get vaccinated.

"Things we know or we can prevent or we can treat we want to do that instead of worrying about a virus half a world away. We've only seen 15 cases of in the United States that we know of at this point."

