TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll have the chance to play some games while supporting a local organization.
It's for the first-ever 'Mary Heller Cornhole Tournament.'
The tournament benefits the Terre Haute Humane Society.
It is in memory of Mary Heller.
She lost her battle to ovarian cancer three years ago. Her daughters Toni and Tammy are putting on the event in her memory.
"She loved animals, she had a lot of grandkitties and granddogs. Animals were her passion. So we thought this would be a good way to honor her and help out a good cause," Toni and Tammy said.
The tournament is happening on Saturday at Charlie's Pub and Grub in Terre Haute at 2:00 p.m.
Registration starts at 1:00.
It will cost $10 a person and there will be a silent auction and prizes.
Related Content
- Cornhole tournament set to help Terre Haute Humane Society
- Local grocery store teams with Terre Haute Humane Society
- Terre Haute 8th grader collects donations for local humane society
- Terre Haute Humane Society facing parvo issues with some cats
- Six cats dumped at Terre Haute Humane Society
- Terre Haute Humane Society hosts clear the shelter event
- Terre Haute Humane Society set to hold annual Clear the Shelter event
- Tournament brings golfers to Terre Haute
- Major operation sends nearly 40 dogs to the Terre Haute Humane Society
- Terre Haute Humane Society is taking care of nearly 40 more dogs