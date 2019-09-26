Cornhole tournament set to help Terre Haute Humane Society

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll have the chance to play some games while supporting a local organization.

It's for the first-ever 'Mary Heller Cornhole Tournament.'

The tournament benefits the Terre Haute Humane Society.

It is in memory of Mary Heller.

She lost her battle to ovarian cancer three years ago. Her daughters Toni and Tammy are putting on the event in her memory.

"She loved animals, she had a lot of grandkitties and granddogs. Animals were her passion. So we thought this would be a good way to honor her and help out a good cause," Toni and Tammy said.

The tournament is happening on Saturday at Charlie's Pub and Grub in Terre Haute at 2:00 p.m.

Registration starts at 1:00.

It will cost $10 a person and there will be a silent auction and prizes.