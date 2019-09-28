Clear

Cornhole tournament held to benefit the Terre Haute Humane Society

Charlie's Pub and Grub held a cornhole tournament Saturday afternoon to benefit the Terre Haute Humane Society. The event was in honor of Mary Heller, who lost her battle to ovarian cancer three years ago.

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 8:11 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in Terre Haute had a little friendly competition all for a good cause Saturday.

Charlie's Pub and Grub held a cornhole tournament Saturday afternoon to benefit the Terre Haute Humane Society.

17 teams battled it out.

The event was in honor of Mary Heller.

She lost her battle to ovarian cancer three years ago.

Heller was an avid animal lover.

That's why her family wanted to give back in her honor.

Sarah Valentine shares how the donations will benefit the shelter.

"The money is going towards our heartworm fund. It costs us roughly $350 per dog to treat, so just with the people who signed up to play cornhole, that's covering one dog," said Valentine.

The event also held a silent auction.

