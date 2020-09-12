Cornbread and beans were on the menu at the Cornbread Festival in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - In mansfield, people chowed down on some beans and cornbread for the 30th Mansfield Village Cornbread Festival.

This is in Parke County!

People were able to take advantage of tours by the mill and shopping in the village.

It was a chance for visitors to experience rural Hoosier heritage.

The property manager says they are abiding by the health department's guidelines.

"Everything's outside we got plenty of room for social distancing were not too crowded but it's been a good crowd," said Angie Cook the property manger.

If you missed Saturday well you're in luck.

It's happening again Sunday from 9 to 5.

Beans and cornbread will be served up at 11am.