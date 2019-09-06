Cornbread Festival set for September 7

MANSFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) – If you are craving some homemade cornbread, you can get your fix at the Cornbread Festival on Saturday, September 7.

Cornbread and beans will be for sale. Tours of the Mansfield Roller Mill will be available throughout the day.

Ross Plotkin is the operator of the mill. He said now is a great time to visit the area.

"It's not going to be the craziness that we get in October, so if people are looking for something a little quieter," Plotkin said. "It's a good opportunity to come out and see the village a little bit alive."

Admission to the village is free. Vendors will be on site. The event is from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Mansfield Roller Mill located at 6089 South Mill Road, Mansfield.