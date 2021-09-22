Corn tar spot disease found in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) -- Experts say 'corn tar spot disease' is sweeping across Indiana and Illinois. This disease will impact yield totals.

Allen Walters, the Co-Owner of Walters Farms in Clark County, Illinois, heard about this disease before - black spots on your corn, weakening stock, and yield loss, all because of something called 'tar spot disease."

"I had never seen it really until this year, and it's just kind of coming on like gangbusters," Walters explained.

Tar spot disease comes from a fungus that thrives in wet and humid conditions. It grows raised, black spots of fungal structures on leaves, stalks, and husks. Dan Quinn, an Assistant Professor of Agronomy and Extension Corn Specialist at Purdue University, told News 10 that this disease impacts kernel weight and yield.

"It can spread very quickly. It almost kind of overtakes the corn plant and can lead to the premature death of that corn plant. It just reduces that green leaf area," Quinn explained.

According to Quinn, so far, they haven't found that it taints the quality of the grain, so, depending on the severity, farmers can still harvest it. Walters said he noticed tar spots on all 750 acres of corn he has. He said the farming community is learning to understand this disease together.

"Every year is different. I mean, this year started great. It started good and then turned wet on us and then turned really wet on us. And then this comes in late, so I mean, every year, it's just something different," said Walters.

Walters plans to continue spraying his corn with fungicides to slow the spread of the disease until harvest is complete. Walters said his concern is now shifting to how this could impact his land long term. He hopes to have a plan in place to prevent this from affecting future crops.