SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - It's all about the corn in Sullivan County over the next few days.

Wednesday is the kick-off of the annual Rotary Corn Festival.

It is happening in the town square in Sullivan through Saturday.

You'll find things like rides, games, food, a beer tent, vendors, and live music at the festival.

On Saturday, there will be a parade at 1 pm.

Learn more here.