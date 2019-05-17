Cops and firemen on rooftops of Dunkin' Donuts to raise money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Hundreds of local police officers and firemen throughout Indiana will be hanging out on the rooftops of Dunkin' Donuts. It's all to benefit the Special Olympics.

They're trying to beat last year's total raised of $10,880.

The 2nd Annual 'Cop On Rooftop' will take place from 5 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Organizers say there will be a free donut coupon with each donation. The first 500 guests will receive a Thin Blue Line Ribbon honoring Police Week.

You can donate using cash or check. 16 locations in Indiana are participating.

Below are the participating Dunkin' locations:

6747 Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN

2424 South 3rd Street, Terre Haute, IN

1216 West 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN

120 West Smith Valley Road, Greenwood, IN

13 Commerce Drive, Brownsburg, IN

2120 Stafford Road, Plainfield, IN

8942 East 96th Street, Fishers, IN

6842 Whitestown Parkway, Zionsville, IN

7950 South Emerson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN

1695 U.S. Route 41, Schererville, IN

8051 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, IN

5767 Saint Joe Road, Fort Wayne, IN

10098 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, IN

9821 Lima Road, Fort Wayne, IN

415 Nappanee Street, Elkhart, IN

2560 East 146th Street, Carmel, IN

To donate online, click here.