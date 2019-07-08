Cops and firefighters cause destruction in demo derby for local charities

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local police and firefighters took opposite sides on Monday night, but they were still working toward the same cause.

They met for the 'Guns Versus Hoses' smash derby.

Absolute Towing and Lambert's Towing hosted the event at the fairgrounds in Vigo County.

Three charities will benefit from the destruction.

Chances and Services for Youth, Covered With Love, and Happiness Bag will share some of the proceeds.

If you missed this derby, don't worry! There's another one happening on Saturday evening at 7:00.

It is also at the fairgrounds. The event is $12 per person. kids four and under are free.