'Cops and Kids' event carries on yearly holiday tradition

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's called Cops and Kids. But you'll see everyone from local PD to ambulance drivers and corrections officers helping out.

This year 116 local kids teamed up. The kids in need come from the Daviess and Martin county head starts, 4- Rivers, and Hoosier upland schools. They were bussed in with a police escort. There they were taken around Wal-Mart to spend $150 on things they need. Once they got those needs they were able to find some extra toys to fill up the cart.

The event is put on by the local Fraternal Order of Police lodge. Event coordinator Steve Riney says the event is a big deal for him and the officers who help.

Riney says, "Its the look on their face. In their eyes. It just gets to me every year. That's why I keep doing it, for the kids."