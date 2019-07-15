Cops Cycling for Survivors makes Terre Haute stop on annual ride

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana police officers continued their 13-day bike ride across the state on Monday.
They made several stops in the Wabash Valley.
Cops Cycling for Survivors started in 2001, honoring law enforcement who gave their lives in service, and the families who are left behind.
This year, fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts was o the side of the van traveling with riders.
"It just becomes a part of you, making sure that none of these officers is ever forgotten, because in a lot of cases, when we come through and read the officer down the memorial page...that's the only time that officer's name is mentioned," Steve McCarley told us.
Organizers say this is the largest group of participants they've ever had.
