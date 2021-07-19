Cops Cycling for Survivors Event- We must never forget

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This year is the 20th annual Cops Cycling for Survivors Event.

The organization prioritizes raising awareness of the sacrifices made by Hoosier Law Enforcement families.

Sunday was day seven of fourteen in a 1,000-mile trek across Indiana dedicated to those fallen officers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities.

"We want to honor, and we want to remember those officers who made the ultimate sacrifice," Monica Zahasky President of Cops Cycling for Survivors, said. "We want the survivors to know that their heroes will not be forgotten. So, we ride to remember, we ride to never forget."

Organizers say this event shows the communities that these officers will never be forgotten.

They also drive around a big truck with pictures of the officers who died in 2020. People are encouraged to sign this truck along the way.

The 35 cyclists are heading to Princeton, Indiana for the next stop on their 14-day journey.