Copper Bar set to close for renovations as plans move forward for new convention center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One downtown Terre Haute bar has served the Wabash Valley for more than 10 years is getting a facelift.
The Copper Bar in Terre Haute will soon undergo renovations.
This comes as plans for a new convention center in the downtown area move forward.
Leaders say they'll close down the bar beginning February 4th.
They want to assess just how the bar will fit into the convention center plans.
"There's really a lot of deferred maintenance on this building. It was built in 1870. The system isn't necessarily the most modern and some of the things that we have to rely on for business operations have really been challenged," owner Rob Lundstrom said.
That's so people can still take part in Super Bowl fun on the 3rd.
The Copper Bar will also hold a customer appreciation event that night.
