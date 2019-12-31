Copper Bar expected to reopen sometime in mid-January

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A downtown Terre Haute bar has plans to reopen soon after it was closed for nearly a year.
News 10 has learned the Copper Bar will reopen sometime in mid-January.
This is after it closed for renovations in February of 2019. In October, News 10 reported crews did work to update the heating and cooling systems and added a new roof along with some exterior work.
The opening comes as crews are set to break ground on a new convention center that will be built around the Copper Bar.
Recently, the Copper Bar was cleared by food inspectors with the Vigo County Health Department.
