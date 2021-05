VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Coordinator of Safety and Security for the Vigo County School Corporation has resigned.

The school corporation confirmed Travis Chesshir resigned on Monday. They did not offer to answer our questions as to why he resigned.

Chesshir was with the school corporation for a little more than two years. He was previously employed by the Terre Haute Police Department.

No interim Director of Safety and Security has been named at this point.