Cooling centers are popping up all over the Wabash Valley

With this extreme heat, many communities are stepping up to help those with no air conditioners or the homeless.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) -- If you haven't been outside in the past couple of days consider yourself lucky because it is hot!

That's why cooling centers like the one at the Linton First Baptist Church in Linton, Indiana are popping up all over the Wabash Valley. They're to keep people safe and cool but most importantly to keep people alive.

Citys, counties, churches, and communities all across the Wabash Valley have come together to help people in need during this extreme heat.

"It's dangerous, I mean we've just got people that go out and walk they just get overheated," Brad Sparks, Linton Fire Chief and Assistant Director of Emergency Management Services for Greene County said. "You've got a lot of sports stuff that's going on, football is starting in big. This heat is just dangerous for everybody to be out in."

That's why multiple counties have opened places up where anyone can go inside and cool down. People who may not have air conditioning, the homeless, or people who are working outside and need a break can use these centers.

"I want people to know don't be ashamed to ask for help if you need a place to go call the Linton fire department, call the police department, Greene County Sheriffs Department, we will get you help!" Sparks said. 

You can find a full list of cooling centers, here.

