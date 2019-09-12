Cookout for a cause: Giving back to the community one ribeye sandwich at a time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Friday morning, Baesler's Market in Terre Haute will host a cookout for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley.

There's a shortage of volunteers for the organization, so now's a chance to raise money while eating some delicious food!

All of the proceeds will go directly to the program. We're told this is the first time the two organizations have partnered up and they're optimistic for a busy crowd.

Here's what you should know before heading to the cookout:

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cost is $7 dollars for a sandwich, chips, and a drink.

There's an option to pre-order sandwiches with the store.

Baesler's employee, Kristine O'Hare tells us they've sold 200 sandwiches at past cookouts. She and members of CASY are hoping to sell just as many...or more!

"This is a great opportunity for us and a great opportunity for the organization as well. So our customers really enjoy when we have these cookouts so it's good for us on that end and it's also great because we're able to raise a lot of money for organizations like CASY," O'Hare said.

The proceeds and the event will create various opportunities for the program.

"They'll be able to put on more activities and things like that," O'Hare said. "It'll also give them a front here at our store so they can talk to people that may be interested in but haven't become bigs yet. They can hand out information and just get more visibility in the community."

For more information on the cookout or pre-orders, click here.