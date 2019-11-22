Cookies and Canvas fundraiser set to benefit YMCA pool

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday you will have a chance to take part in a good cause.

The group 'Why Make Waves' is hosting Cookies and Canvas.

You can enjoy a painting class, holiday décor and, of course, cookies.

It's from 11:30 am until 3:00 p.m. and the proceeds from the event will benefit the YMCA pool.

You may remember, the group 'Why Make Waves' helped make the pool a reality after leaders closed it down due to financial concerns.

Right now the pool is undergoing renovations. Officials expect to have it back open soon.