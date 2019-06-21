Rose-Hulman's Cook Stadium is under construction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cook Stadium at Rose-Hulman is currently under construction.

Crews are working to install a synthetic turf football field.

The previous field was a natural grass surface.

The new synthetic turf will allow players to practice on the same field where they will compete on game day.

The project is expected to be done by the first game of the season on September 7.

An official unveiling will take place during homecoming weekend on October 5.