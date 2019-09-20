TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A convicted murderer will have to wait to hear his new sentence.
Jerry Russell Sr. was found guilty of murder in 1999.
He's one of three people police said killed Pam Foddrill in 1995 in Linton.
He was sentenced to life in prison.
On Friday, a judge was set to hear arguments for his new sentence.
The Greene County Prosecutor's Office told News 10 that resentencing has been pushed back to January.
Related Content
- Convicted Greene County murderer will have to wait until next year to hear about possible resentencing
- Greene County murder trial on-going
- Greene County man found guilty of murder
- Man arrested, facing attempted murder charges in Greene County
- Police release more information on Greene County double murder/suicide
- Fennell set to appear before a judge, asking for restitution review and resentencing
- Man convicted in IU student's killing faces January hearing
- Terre Haute man convicted of rape hears his sentence
- Marley hears his fate for murder charge
- Vigo County Green Party holds first meeting of the year
Scroll for more content...