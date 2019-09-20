Convicted Greene County murderer will have to wait until next year to hear about possible resentencing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A convicted murderer will have to wait to hear his new sentence.

Jerry Russell Sr. was found guilty of murder in 1999.

He's one of three people police said killed Pam Foddrill in 1995 in Linton.

He was sentenced to life in prison.

On Friday, a judge was set to hear arguments for his new sentence.

The Greene County Prosecutor's Office told News 10 that resentencing has been pushed back to January.