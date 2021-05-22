VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo county historical museum is hosting their 20-21 speaker series called "Conversations in history"

The museum had local author Mike Lunsford talk about renowned artist Omer "Salty" Seamon.

You can find "Salty's" paintings all across the Wabash valley.

Lunsford says he was a determined hardworking man.

He passed back in 19-96 but Lunsford says his memory will live forever.

"Really what I talked about today was this idea of you belong to a place and his work expressed what Vigo County and the Wabash Valley really meant to him," says local author Mike Lunsford.

You can purchase his new book at the Vigo county historical museum.