Convention center traffic study suggests three traffic control officers at peak times

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about convention center plans and how they may impact downtown Terre Haute.

News 10 has received the 'Traffic Impact Study for the planned convention center.

It is an 80-page long document from 'A & F Engineering.'

LINK | CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STUDY

The proposed location for the convention center is between 7th and 9th Streets and between Wabash Avenue and Cherry Street.

The plan involves a convention center and hotel, each with parking garages.

The firm studies seven intersections in the area and how they would be impacted.

This involved looking at traffic patterns.

The study found the proposed center would not create problems for most intersections.

The study does suggest a traffic control officer at peak exit times for three intersections.

Those three are 7th Street, at the hotel parking garage, Cherry Street at the hotel parking garage, and Cherry Street at the convention center parking garage.