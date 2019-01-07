Clear

Convention center traffic study suggests three traffic control officers at peak times

We are learning more about convention center plans and how they may impact downtown Terre Haute.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 7:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about convention center plans and how they may impact downtown Terre Haute.

News 10 has received the 'Traffic Impact Study for the planned convention center.

It is an 80-page long document from 'A & F Engineering.'

LINK | CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STUDY 

The proposed location for the convention center is between 7th and 9th Streets and between Wabash Avenue and Cherry Street.

The plan involves a convention center and hotel, each with parking garages.

The firm studies seven intersections in the area and how they would be impacted.

This involved looking at traffic patterns.

The study found the proposed center would not create problems for most intersections.

The study does suggest a traffic control officer at peak exit times for three intersections.

Those three are 7th Street, at the hotel parking garage, Cherry Street at the hotel parking garage, and Cherry Street at the convention center parking garage.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Windy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A different kind of fog

Image

Hey Kevin 1-7

Image

The holidays in downtown Vincennes

Image

New exhibit at the Red Skelton museum

Image

Gas line repairs at Hulman and 46

Image

Merging two courts for one cause

Image

Taxes and the government shutdown

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Gymnastics competition coming to Terre Haute

Image

Paris Family Restaurant fire remains under investigation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified