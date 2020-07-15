Convention center project still on track in Terre Haute, Larry Bird Museum discussed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans for a convention center, in Downtown Terre Haute, are still on track.

The Capital Improvement Board met to talk about its progress on Wednesday.

Crews started restoration for the Northwest Lot, it includes concrete pours for streets, curbs and sidewalks.

Crews also started work on the State Office Parking Lot at 8th and Cherry.

Work is set to pick up in the coming weeks for utilities, demolitions, street closures and other restorations.

Meanwhile, the ball is also rolling for the Larry Bird Museum. It would be at the forefront of the convention center.

CIB members approved a professional services agreement with Hilferty & Associates Inc., a museum design firm based out of Athens, Ohio.

The firm would serve as part of a team for the museum project.

The agreement includes a design services fee of $75,000. According to project leaders, this is within the project budget and would help get the process started.

Ultimately, leaders say the vision includes making the museum a separate non-profit entity, housed within the CIB. Artifacts would also be placed on loan to the museum.

Leaders call the museum business a "complicated process". That's because there are still a few hurdles to get through, like figuring out trademarks.