Convention center plans available for viewing at open house

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can see plans for a new convention center for yourself.
Vigo County's Capital Improvement Board will host an open house on Tuesday night. That's when you can see the plans for the convention center. You will also be able to see new renderings for the project.
The CIB proposes building the convention center downtown between 8th and 9th streets and Cherry Street and Wabash Avenue.
Plans also call for a new Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at 8th and Cherry Streets.
The open house takes place Tuesday night at the Hilton Garden Inn. That's located at 7th and Wabash. It all starts at 5:30 p.m.
There will be a question and answer session at the end of the presentation.
