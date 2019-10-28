Clear

Neighbors speak out against controversial intersection near downtown Terre Haute

Controversy swirls around what many are calling a very dangerous intersection.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Controversy swirls around what many are calling a very dangerous intersection. Neighbors living near the intersection of 15th and Walnut Streets near downtown Terre Haute are demanding change. Four accidents have been reported at the intersection in the past month--three of which happened in the last week.

"Four wrecks in this last month and three the month before that," Floyd Brake, who has resided by the intersection for 30 years, said, "I don't know how many wrecks we've had over the years. There's been so many of them." Neighbors say the number of accidents they've seen is very upsetting and with the recent uptick, they want to see something change.

According to neighbors who live around the intersection, a young woman was killed on the corner just a few years ago. One man took out a telephone pole and recently, someone was going too fast on Walnut Street and hydroplaned in deep water causing an accident.

Floyd Brake has lived by the intersection for nearly three decades. He says he's lost count of how many accidents there have been over the years. He would like to see the intersection be a 3-way stop with a stop sign added to Walnut Street. Right now, the one-way street has no stop signs from 19th Street to 13th Street headed West.

Brake believes that's the main reason for most of the accidents. "Most of them are caused by people running down Walnut at 30, 40, 50 miles an hour," he said, "When they hit 19th Street all the way to 13th Street, all it is is a drag strip."

Neighbors would also like to see an increased police presence at the intersection to deter drivers from speeding. They say they have reported the intersection dozens of times. 

"There's nothing else to add, I mean it's up to the city and what they want to do," he concluded, "It's been reported several times and nobody has done anything yet. We'll see what happens."

