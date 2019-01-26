Clear

'Controlling the bleeding is the most important thing we can do for our patients'

Stop the bleed is a program that teaches individuals how to take the right steps in saving someone's life while waiting for first responders.

Posted: Jan. 26, 2019 6:33 PM
Updated: Jan. 26, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-A new program is teaching people how to respond to life-threatening injuries.

The program is called stop the bleed and their main goal is to provide the tools needed to save a life.

Health experts visited Washington High School to teach faculty exactly what to do in the event of an emergency.

Part of the program took place in the classroom and the other part was hands on.

Kits were handed out and they included medical supplies such as trauma shears and gloves.

Giving teachers the opportunity to react when an incident happens can be the difference between life or death.

Mike Spaulding, a first responder says controlling the bleeding could save a life.

"Controlling bleeding is the most important thing we can do for our patients," said Spaulding.

The program is being taught all over the nation in hopes to save as many lives as possible.

For more information on the program, click here.

