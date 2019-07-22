Contract involving the reopening of the YMCA pool approved

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The contract between the City of Terre Haute and the YMCA, that includes the reopening of the pool was approved at the board of public works meeting on Monday morning.

The vote to approve the contract was unanimous.

It will go into effect on September 1.

The city will take over a financial majority of the tab.

The two softball fields will also be under city control, as part of the contract.

That's to level out the utility costs in the building.

Crews have started work to finalize repairs in the pool area.