Clear

Contract involving the reopening of the YMCA pool approved

The contract between the City of Terre Haute and the YMCA, that includes the reopening of the pool was approved at the board of public works meeting on Monday morning.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 1:38 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 2:08 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The contract between the City of Terre Haute and the YMCA, that includes the reopening of the pool was approved at the board of public works meeting on Monday morning.

The vote to approve the contract was unanimous.

It will go into effect on September 1.

The city will take over a financial majority of the tab.

The two softball fields will also be under city control, as part of the contract.

That's to level out the utility costs in the building.

Crews have started work to finalize repairs in the pool area.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Rain Ending, Then Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

THQMA USAC25 Dirt National July 25th, 26th, 27th

Image

7.22 AM Weather

Image

Community members join forces to honor the life of Madi Moore

Image

SR 71 Road Works Starts Monday

Image

Ride with Santa supports Shop with a Cop in Brazil

Image

Community celebrates opening of new fire station

Image

Madi Strong: Community remembers beloved teen at fundraiser

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Community collecting bottle caps for memorial benches

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather