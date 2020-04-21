Continuing the COVID-19 conversation with Mayors in the Valley

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI)- During the pandemic, we're reaching out to Mayors across the Wabash Valley.

Monday, you heard from the Mayors of Washington, Indiana, and Village of Oblong in Illinois.

Our most recent conversation was with Clint Lamb, the Mayor of Sullivan.

He tells us that there has been an increase in animal control calls since the start of the virus.

As a result, they're putting together a council to reconsider the ordinance. It's something that hasn't been changed for years.

"People are becoming more aware of their surroundings. We're learning more about the dog across the street that barks all night or is being mistreated. So we're taking another look at the ordinance to see what we can do," said Lamb.

On the other side of things, Lamb says he's seeing more residents walking and biking.

"I'm seeing strollers, people riding bikes I didn't even know they owned. It's nice to see everyone get out and love their community," said Lamb.

However, because of the demands of the virus, Mayor Lamb finds himself filling many roles.

"You've got to be a counselor to the local businesses that are struggling, those families that are reaching out to you, the ones that don't have daycare right now... those are the folks that you need to think about."

In Brazil, Indiana they're seeing similar situations.

Mayor Brian Wyndham says that residents are often getting fresh air while continuing social distancing and handwashing.

He tells us they're trying to be proactive, but much like Lamb, it's changing the way he leads his community.

"You do proactive things until you find out what you need to do, so we are constantly reacting to the situation and that's a different environment that I'm not accustomed to," said Wyndham.

Both Wyndham and Lamb say they want to ease back into normality.