Contested Vigo County treasurer position heads to the courtroom

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We continue to follow a contested Vigo County election. At issue is who should be Vigo County's next treasurer.

Republican Josie Swalls-Thompson defeated Democrat Nancy Allsup in a close race. Allsup filed a challenge shortly after the election was over.

She contends Thompson was a resident of Florida at the time of the election.

The property in Florida that Thompson owned had a homestead exemption. It was still active as of election day.

Thompson contends she married a Terre Haute man and relocated here in 2017.

She considers their residence here her home.

The judge took has the case under advisement. Final filings are due this Friday at noon.