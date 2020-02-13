Clear
Contested Vigo County Races

The deadline to file for the 2020 Indiana primary election"has passed. and several candidates will put their names on the ballot in Vigo County.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 10:12 AM
Updated: Feb 13, 2020 11:12 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

VIGO COUNTY, ind (WTHI) - The deadline to file for the 2020 Indiana primary election has passed, and several candidates will put their names on the ballot in Vigo County.

We have a lot of contested races with candidates from both parties. Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman put it best, "The 2020 is the superbowl of all elections."


Hoosiers will elect a president, congressman, governor and some state legislators.


A couple of major races that have drawn many candidates to run. Judy Anderson is vacating the Vigo County Commissioner District 2 seat. Democrats Brian Dehart, Pat Goodwin and Dave Crockett will run in the primary and will face Republican Chris Switzer in November.


Brad Anderson also gives up his Vigo County District 3 commissioner's seat at year's end. Democrats Jeff Fisher and Steve Ellis will square off in the primary and the winner faces Mike Morris in November.

Then, there are three county council at large seats up for grabs. Eight Democrats have filed to run for three nominations.
Four Republicans also filed for their three nominations and out of those six, only three will be elected in November.

