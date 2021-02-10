Upcoming Challenge for Democratic Party Chairperson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Big changes could be in store for the Vigo County Democratic Party. Terre Haute city council member, Martha Crossen plans to run for Democratic party chairperson in March. She's challenging current chairman, Joseph Etling, who's held that position for more than 20 years.

"Wow, looking back at that last election we need to do better," Crossen said.

In 2020, Vigo County Democrats suffered significant losses. They include two Vigo County Commissioner Seats, as well as the races for Treasurer, Recorder, and Clerk.

"I think if we could've been better organized, we could've won those races,” Crossen said.

Dr. Matt Bergbower is the chairman of Indiana State University's Political Science Department. We asked him how a new chairperson could affect the future of the Vigo County Democratic Party.

"The positive is new blood and a fresh face, new ideas... and on the downside, the experience would matter and the established connections matter," Bergbower said.

Crossen will make her case to the Democratic Precinct Committee Chairpersons in Vigo County. They will hold a caucus on March 6.

News 10 has been in contact with current Democratic Party Chairman, Joe Etling. We are working with him to get an interview about the challenge to the party leadership.